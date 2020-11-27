LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will be released on five-day parole at 02:30 pm today following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son will be released from Kot Lakhpat Jail today on five-day parole following the death of her mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. The dead body of Sharifs’ mother will be brought to Lahore to be buried at their Jati Umra residence.

The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be offered on Saturday evening at Medical City Complex.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved the release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to receive the body of her mother at Lahore airport and to offer her funeral prayers.

The lawyers had pleaded for their 15-day release on parole, however, the provincial government approved their five-day release besides allowing Shehbaz Sharif to receive the body of her mother at the airport.

