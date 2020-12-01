LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted an application to Punjab Home Department for extension in parole period of its President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were released on five-day parole period on November 27 (Friday), following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, which is being ended today at 2:30 PM.

The PML-N General Secretary Ata Tarar has submitted the application to the home department.

A large number of people want to come and condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar with Shehbaz and Hamza, according to the application.

BNP-Mengal’s head Sardar Akhtar Mengal today arrived at Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence in Lahore and extend condolence over the death of his mother.

Shehbaz and his son were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday on five-day parole following the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Earlier, on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved the release of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to receive the body of his mother at Lahore airport and to offer her funeral prayers.

The lawyers had pleaded for their 15-day release on parole, however, the provincial government approved their five-day release on parole.

