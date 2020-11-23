LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday sought final arguments on a plea of incarcerated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz seeking medical facilities inside Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case. The home department and Kot Lakhpat Jail’s superintendent submit their replies. The father-son duo’s lawyers Nawaz Chaudhry and Salman Sarwar appeared in court.

Also Read: PML-N submits parole plea for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

It was stated in the plea that Shehbaz has not yet been provided a physiotherapist despite the fact that he had been complaining of backache for the past few weeks. The court was pleaded to order the authorities to provide both applicants proper medical facilities inside jail.

The court directed Shehbaz’s lawyer to advance final arguments in the case at the next hearing on November 25.

Also Read: Court indicts Shehbaz, others in money-laundering case

During a previous hearing, Shehbaz had complained of a backache, lamenting that he had not yet been provided a physiotherapist. “I asked for an ambulance to take me to hospital but instead was taken in an armoured vehicle.”

Comments

comments