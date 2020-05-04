Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in money laundering case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering cases.

According to details, a joint investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog interrogated the PML-N leader for two hours.

The PML-N president skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance for the last two times and submitted his response on both occasions through his counsel. However, NAB had termed the response submitted by PML-N president as unsatisfactory.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of former chief minister were confiscated on the court order.

Shehbaz denies striking any deal to return to Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif had said that he neither left the country under a deal nor he came back after striking any sort of a deal.

“I did not only leave my brother instead I had to left him while he was being treated there,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader had said that it was due to his brother’s illness that he accompanied him to London and had to return to Pakistan in urgency after coming to know of the flights’ suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments