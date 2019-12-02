Shehbaz Sharif says Nawaz’s medical checkup was postponed owing to London Bridge attack

LONDON: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Nawaz Sharif’s scheduled appointment for a medical checkup was postponed owing to London Bridge attack, ARY News reported.

“Now the doctors will examine the former prime minister on Monday (today)”, Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to newsmen in London.

The younger Sharif said reports pertaining to platelet count and bone marrow tests are expected to be received today.

Last week, personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Dr Adnan Khan had said that the PML-N supremo had undergone a range of tests, including PET and CT scan, at the London Bridge Hospital.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is undergoing a PET/CT FDG Scan at London Bridge Hospital under care of Haematology/Haemoncology at Guy’s Cancer Centre, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College London,” he had tweeted.

“It’s one of the key investigations to establish cause of severe Thrombocytopenia,” he had added.

It is noteworthy that Usman Khan, wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, went on the rampage at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge on Friday, killing two people.

The 28-year old Briton was wrestled to the ground by bystanders then shot dead by police.

