Shehbaz petitions LHC for removal of name from blacklist

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Thursday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of his name from a blacklist.

He moved a writ petition, citing the Ministry of Interior and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

Shehbaz stated that he was granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references, after which he went abroad and flew back after four months. The federal government has added his name to the blacklist, he said.

He argued that his name having been put on the blacklist is a violation of fundamental rights and requested the court to order the authorities concerned to strike his name off the blacklist.

On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved his post-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

