Shehbaz sues Daily Mail, reporter David Rose over earthquake funds story

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lodged a defamation suit against British journalist David Rose and the ‘Daily Mail’ over earthquake funds story in London High Court, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with his lawyer in London, Shehbaz Sharif said that he approached the court as the Daily Mail had failed to give a satisfactory answer about the report in which its correspondent had levelled corruption allegations on him.

He hoped that the British court will provide him with justice.

The PML-N president alleged that the Daily Mail’s story was a part the politically motivated campaign launched against on the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the prime minister resorted to character assassination of his political rival what he said through the so-called accountability.

Read More: Waiting for Shehbaz Sharif’s legal action, says Daily Mail journalist

Last year on November 21, British Daily Mail journalist, David Rose taking to social media networking website Twitter, had said that he was anxiously waiting for the PML-N president Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s legal action against him.

Answering a tweet questioning rose’s claimed about rampant corruption by the leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Rose had said that contrary to what people were being led to believe, the Department for International Development (DFID) had never dismissed his claims about Shehbaz Sharif.

