Shehryar Afridi announces massive crackdown against drug traffickers

PESHAWAR: State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has announced that the anti-narcotics authorities will initiate massive crackdowns against big fishes involved in drug trafficking, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shehryar Afridi, while addressing the disposing of ceremony of narcotics in Peshawar, said that the government will take strict actions against those trying to play lives of the country’s youth.

He said that the past government has not paid any attention for eliminating drug trafficking, whereas, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had faced a severe shortage of staff as the number of officials stood at 2,900 in the country.

Afridi said that exemplary punishment will be given to the big fishes involved in drug smuggling regardless of their positions. He said that the authorities are working on the establishment of rehabilitation centres for drug addict persons.

Earlier on November 2, Shehryar Khan Afridi had vowed to make Islamabad a drug-free city by 2020

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Multan, Shehryar Afridi directed to launch a countrywide crackdown on drug peddlers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister asked the officials to launch an awareness comparing against the drugs. He underscored the need to establish more rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.

