KARACHI- State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi will arrive Karachi today (Friday), to meet top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, ARY News reported.

The arrival was in the aftermath of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ongoing country-wide sit-ins. The party has started implementing its Plan B of the protest with sit-ins at various key points across the country

Sources in PTI said that the federal minister will arrive at Governor House on Thursday and would initially meet Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

“PTI lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly are also summoned at the governor house,” said a source further adding that meetings would discuss plans to deal with the situation created in the backdrop of JUI-F’s ongoing sit-ins at major thoroughfares of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi addressed the disposing of narcotics ceremony in Peshawar, earlier on Thursday.

The state minister for narcotics control announced that the anti-narcotics authorities will initiate massive crackdowns against big fishes involved in drug trafficking.

