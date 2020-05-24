RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday claimed that there will be no coronavirus related lockdown in the country henceforth, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media earlier in the day Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has called for a report into the manufactured wheat shortage that plagued the country a while back.

Ahmed said that after unveiling those behind the sugar crisis, Khan is resolute to unmask those behind the wheat shortage.

The minister said that NAB and FIA may also be at the helm of wheat shortage inquiry and investigation.

Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will have their hands full with cases after Eid concludes.

Talking about leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed said that the time for Sharif to see the error of his ways has long gone and now some decisive action may be taken against him on corruption.

