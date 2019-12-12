ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Thursday that former president Asif Zardari will soon start returning money to the government, and enter a plea bargain till March, 2020, ARY News reported.

وزیر ریلوے شیخ رشید کی سانحہ پی آئی سی کے متعلق میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ وزیر ریلوے شیخ رشید کی سانحہ پی آئی سی کے متعلق میڈیا سے گفتگو۔#ARYNews #PICAttack #LawyersAttackedPIC #PICunderattack Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Speaking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed said Zardari has been given bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical ground, “Its good.”

He said new Chief Election Commissioner should be neutral as the opposition did not accept the results of 2013 and 2018 general elections, and added those demanding early elections should be ashamed of their demand.

Replying to a query, the minister strongly condemned the violent attack over Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), yesterday, which reportedly claimed lives of seven patients.

“The lawyers have proved ignorance.” Pakistan has become laughing stock due to their act.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday, had approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bonds in the court. Asif Ali Zardari is facing corruption charges and currently, he is in the PIMS hospital owing to his worsening health.

