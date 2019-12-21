LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not a kid, he is CEO of the Zardari Group Limited, ARY News reported.

“Transaction of rs. 1.5 billion was made with sign of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari“, Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing presser in Punjab’s provincial capital.

He said the PPP chairman would also be out of the politics like Maryam Nawaz, if he failed to strike a plea bargain.

The minister regretted that record corruption was made by the political leaders under the banner of democracy in the country.

The railways minister said its alarming that corrupt people are getting bails from the NAB courts and added that 126 accounts of Pakistan People’s Party’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah were unearth, but he got the bail.

Commenting on the detailed verdict in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, Sheikh Rasheed said attempts to create tensions between the state pillars and weakening Prime Minister Imran Khan will fail.

“The Pakistan Army saved the country thrice.”

Sheikh Rasheed claimed that every politician in the country came from the General Headquarters’ (GHQ) Gate No 4.

Earlier on Thursday, the Railways minister had expressed his concerns over the detailed verdict issued by the special court in high treason case against former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Rasheed termed the decision ‘illegal and immoral’.

