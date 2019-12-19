Sheikh Rasheed terms Musharraf treason verdict ‘illegal’

RAWALPINDI: Expressing concerns over the detailed verdict issued by the special court in high treason case against former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday termed the decision ‘illegal and immoral’, ARY News reported.

Taking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed said that such a punishment was prescribed in the constitution, adding that institutions were also raising questions over the judgment.

Criticizing the Indian media over its malicious propaganda against Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed expressed fear that India can make any misadventure on border in the prevailing situation in the country.

He said that Indian can escalate tensions with Pakistan to divert word’s attention from its atrocities, human rights violations and violence against religious minorities.

Earlier in the day, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, had said that Pakistan army had restored peace in the country after rendering matchless sacrifices and it would not allow anyone to spread anarchy in the motherland.

Addressing a press conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, he had said that all internal and external enemies of Pakistan will not succeed in their malicious intentions.

Raising concerns over the detailed verdict released by Special Court in high treason case against General (r) Musharraf, Pak army’s spokesperson had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Bajwa had spoken in detail over the verdict.

