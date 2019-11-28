Govt to remove legal flaws through legislation: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday the government will remove legal flaws through legislation and it was its mistake for not filing complete documents related to the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

He commented over the extension to the COAS Bajwa by the Supreme Court (SC), saying that the people should have considered the six months period as the next three years.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to media, said that the legal flaws were emerged in such circumstances as the previous extensions given to the army chiefs had not been challenged.

“I can say that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is on-board in this matter. The wishes of PML-N for sending Maryam Nawaz abroad will not be fulfilled. It is useless to think whether PML-N will vote [for legal amendments]. The political party will definitely vote for it.”

“[Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)] Qamar Zaman Kaira is a friend to me, however, there are no restrictions over dreams here. PPP is expected to show attitude [over amendment in laws] but we will not let them do it.”

He predicted that General Bajwa will complete his three-year tenure as the Army Chief. “Just add 2.5 years with these six months [given to the Army Chief],” the minister claimed

The government will remove legal flaws through legislation, adding that it was the federal government’s mistakes for not filing complete documents. He added that those throwing burden of the current situation on former law minister Farogh Naseem are ‘wrong’ as everything is settled.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court (SC) granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure.

The SC while announcing its short written order gave six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the Parliament.

“The court will review the legislation on the matter after six months”, the SC’s judgment in the case reads. The SC further said in its judgment not to use its shoulder in this matter and the detailed verdict will be pronounced later.

The apex court sought an undertaking from the government that it would legislate on the matter within six months, which was submitted by the government side.

