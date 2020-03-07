LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will reveal names of flour and sugar thieves in this ongoing month of March, ARY News reported.

While holding a press conference, the minister said the PM Khan will give positive news about the country’s economy and asserted that the government has planned to privatise nine train services.

Sheikh Rasheed outlined the profit generated by the railways department this year as compared to the previous year.

“I took charge of the railways (ministership) for the sake of ML-1 […] we are about to introduce a free-track policy,” he stated. Sheikh Rasaheed said there will be no railway crossing on the ML-1 track.

Read more: Flour crisis report sent to PM House: sources

About the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mr Rasheed said, “Let him say what he wants, the verdict in the LNG case is soon.”

The minister said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will is not going to succeed in Punjab, “I don’t take his statement seriously,” he said.

Mr Rasheed further said he considered that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be strengthened.

