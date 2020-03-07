ISLAMABAD: The investigation report into recent flour crisis in the country has been sent to the Prime Minister House, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the recent wheat and flour crisis were declared artificial and the mismanagement was termed as a major factor in this context.

The report revealed that there was no shortage of wheat in the country, but it was artificially created to earn profit.

Earlier on January 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the formulation of an investigative body to probe the recent wheat scarcity in the country.

Sources privy to the development had revealed that the committee made to tackle the issue would thoroughly examine the recent wheat crisis and give a formal report on the matter to the prime minister.

The three-member committee under the leadership of Director-General of the Federal Investigative Bureau (DG-FIA) will also include a member from the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab and the Information Branch (IB) each.

