Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates new freight train in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here on Thursday inaugurated a new freight train in Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed said, “During the first year of incumbent government, the traffic of freight train has been doubled while the number of passenger of Pakistan Railways has also been increased.”

The minister vowed the speed of the passenger train will also be enhanced to 200 kilometers per hour, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said new signal system on the railways lines were also being launched soon.

Read More: ‘Pakistan railways to run bullet trains during Imran Khan’s term’

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had claimed that Pakistan Railways would run bullet trains in the country during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure.

Talking to media, the minister had said Prime Minister Khan was leaving for China on October 7, and “we have high hopes that he would come back after finalizing the ML-1 project, after which, we will also construct ML-2.” He had also claimed to run ML-2 bullet train during PM Khan’s government.

Rasheed had said the country was coming out of the crisis, however, the opposition was busy in their bids to spread hopelessness in the public.

Comments

comments