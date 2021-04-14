Sheikh Rasheed lauds law enforcement agencies for clearing roads

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday lauded the law enforcement agencies for clearing the roads, which were blocked due to protest of a religious party across the country.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the law and order, and the situation caused due to protest by a religious organization.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri, while IG Punjab Inam Ghani and Commissioner Rawalpindi attended the meeting via video link.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Sheikh Rasheed said the government will deal with an iron hand with those who take the law into their own hands. He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure writ of the state at every cost.

Read more: Punjab minister warns of stern action against violators of law

The minister said motorways, G.T Road and other roads have been cleared for traffic. He said Rangers have done an excellent job in collaboration with police and the administration in this regard.

It is to be mentioned here that the activists of a religious group staged sit-ins at various points in several cities across the country after the arrest of their party leader.

Comments

comments