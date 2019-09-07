Sheikh Rasheed announces to start new train between Karachi-Sukkur

SUKKUR: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has announced to start a speedy train between Sukkur and Karachi, Radio Pakistan reported.

“The present government has started three new trains in Sindh which included Rubi, Moenjodaro and Sindh Express, said Rasheed while talking to media at Sukkur railway station.

Commenting over the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) the railway minister said that those who ruled for thirty years could not start even a single train in the province.

Talking about his ministry performance he said that despite lack of money, coaches, freight wagons we added eight million passengers and will add more 10 million passengers.

Reiterating Prime Minister Imran khan stance on NRO, the Railway Minister said that the premier will never give NRO to anyone.

Earlier on Friday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that two hundred and seventy million rupees have been spent on the construction and renovation of the Bahawalpur Railway Station and best facilities will be provided to the masses on the Station.

Addressing inauguration ceremony of Railway Station on Friday, he said Pakistan Railways is committed to providing modern and best facilities to its passengers.

He said that economy cannot be progressed without development of Railway system.

Comments

comments