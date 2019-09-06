Rs270m spent on renovation of Bahawalpur Railway Station: Sheikh Rasheed

BAHAWALPUR: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that two hundred and seventy million rupees have been spent on the construction and renovation of the Bahawalpur Railway Station and best facilities will be provided to the masses on the Station.

Addressing inauguration ceremony of Railway Station on Friday, he said Pakistan Railways is committed to providing modern and best facilities to its passengers, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that economy cannot be progressed without development of Railway system.

Earlier, on an official trip to South Korea, September 4, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has invited the Korean companies to invest in the rail infrastructure of Pakistan.

He was talking to his South Korean counterpart Huang Seong Kyu in Seoul.

The minister said, “we want to turn Pakistan Railways into a modern transport entity on the pattern of South Korea.” He said Pakistan desires to benefit from the professional experience of Korea.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is undertaking a project to upgrade its 1872 kilometer rail track from Karachi to Peshawar in the next five years. The Korean private companies should become part of the mega project, he added.

