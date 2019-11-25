Not foreseeing polls in near future, PTI govt to complete tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that the railway project-Main Line 1 (ML1)- was a key route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and would soon be completed, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

“The credit of completing this project goes to the [Prime Minister] Imran Khan, who has talked of it at every forum,” he said while addressing a presser.

Hailing the Chinese railway infrastructure as one of the best in the world, the federal minister said that talks were also underway to initiate Main Line 2 (ML2) project.

Rejecting the United States (US) concerns over Chinese investments in Pakistan, Rasheed said that their concerns were only because of Chinese investments rather than with any good intentions towards Pakistan.

“Whenever the US interests are fulfilled, they will leave Pakistan in the middle as they did in the past,” he said.

Read More: China-Pakistan to jointly build a ‘Railway University’: Sheikh Rasheed

Speaking over political future, Sheikh Rasheed said that the incumbent federal government would complete its tenure and he was not foreseeing any elections in the near future.

Claiming the PTI would successfully come out from foreign funding case ongoing in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed demanded scrutiny into foreign funding sources of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He also claimed that a plea bargain was also underway in PPPP President Asif Zardari cases. “Soon a lot of money will be deposited in the national exchequer from National Accountability Burau (NAB) authorities,” Rasheed said.

Sheikh Rasheed also demanded to investigate Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan and head of medical board treating PML-N leader, Dr Waqar for fooling masses and paving way out for the PML-N leader.

“It is our success that Moulana returned empty-handed after bringing his supporters to Islamabad, demanding the resignation of the prime minister,” he said.

Also rubbishing aside any difference of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi with the incumbent government, the APML chief said that Elahi was part of the system and contacted Moulana Fazlur Rehman on the request of Imran Khan.

Expressing concern over issues faced by common man, Rasheed said that soon the incumbent government would overcome rising inflation, unemployment and governance issues.

