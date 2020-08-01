Sheikh Rasheed says PM Khan not going anywhere

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media after performing Eid prayers in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition will make noise for next three months but nothing will change.

“Strict action would be taken if anyone tries to take law into hands.”

Replying to a query, the federal minister PM Khan will not spare wheat and sugar thieves, they will be made accountable.

He further said that Pakistan’s economy is passing through tough phase but economy of a country like United States of America (USA) has also been destroyed by coronavirus pandemic.

He also claimed that people who looted the country want changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed says PM Khan to complete his constitutional term

Earlier this year, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term.

“All institutions are on one page, PM Khan will complete his 5-year-term,” Sheikh Rasheed had said while speaking to media.

Comments

comments