PPP will not choose option to resign in Sindh: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Saturday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will not choose the option to tender resignations in Sindh, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Sheikh Rasheed said that Nawaz Sharif has taken charge of his political party and he believes on her daughter only. He predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will split into another faction ‘PML-S’.

The federal minister criticised that Nawaz Sharif had waged war against the armed forces who successfully fought a war against terrorism. He added that activists of PML-N will not go against the armed forces. The PML-N supremo had also talked about General Retd Raheel Sharif despite writing an appreciation letter to the former army chief by himself, he added.

He also censured Maryam Nawaz, saying that she should provide details of Rs9 billion remittances. Rasheed said that the opposition leaders were blackmailing the government for ’34 amendments’ in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said that conspiracies are being made in London against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“Maryam Nawaz had launched verbal attacks against me for four times during her press conference. I want to warn Maryam Nawaz. Otherwise, I will reveal much more which will bring a disaster.” He added that Nawaz Sharif will be sent behind bars after returning to the country.

“The opposition parties are afraid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) majority in the Senate in the forthcoming elections in February.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that the government will immediately hold an election if the opposition parties decided to tender resignations.

