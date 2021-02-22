ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday has sought a report on mistreatment with the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in the jail, ARY News reported.

Rasheed has directed Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah to submit a detailed report into the matter. In his statement, the interior minister said that Sheikh is an honourable member and the Opposition Leader of the Sindh Assembly and he should be provided medical assistance.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh underwent a complete medical check-up at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi.

Sheikh was shifted to NICVD, yesterday, after he complained of chest pain due to alleged torture by gang-war goons in the jail.

Read more: Torture marks found on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s body: sources

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali reached NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. As per sources, tortured marks were seen on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. Furthermore, it was learned that he will be treated at Jinnah Hospital. It may be recalled that an anti-terrorism court (ATC), last week, sent Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to interference in official affairs.

Comments

comments