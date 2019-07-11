Sheikh Rasheed summons report into Sadiqabad train accident

RAWALPINDI: Showing his grief over the deadly train collision in Sadiqabad, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday has summoned detailed report of the accident.

“Inquiry has been ordered into the matter”, the minister said in his statement on the collision between two trains that claimed lives of 11 people and injured more than 60 in Sadiqabad.

He announced compensation of Rs1.5million for the heirs of the deceased and rs0.5million for the injured of the mishap.

Rasheed said efforts underway to facilitate the masses and added that the department was neglected in the past tenure.

“We are updating the railway tracks in the country”, he said.

At least eleven people were killed and more than sixty injured when Quetta bound Akber Express collided with a goods train at Walhar near Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

According to DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umer Salamat, the rescue operation is underway. Hydraulic cutters have been called at the site to retrieve dead bodies.

Injured are being shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency has been declared.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of the control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.

