Sheikh Rasheed says Nawaz Sharif will go abroad by weekend

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday predicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will get permission for travelling abroad for medical treatment by Saturday (tomorrow).

Speaking to media, he said the PML-N supremo will be traveling abroad on Sunday or Monday.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would give a nod of approval to Sharif’s plea for flying out of the country.

Rasheed said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will accompany his elder brother to London as his daughter Maryam Nawaz won’t be able to go with her father.

Earlier today, Maryam said her father himself agreed to get medical treatment abroad due to his critical health condition.

The former PM’s daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz spoke to media soon after reports of his father’s decision to fly abroad hit the headlines saying the family could not risk the patriarch’s health and well being and has thus decided to send him abroad.

Maryam Nawaz added that she would not be flying out with Nawaz Sharif due to her name being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Shehbaz Sharif is looking after all the boarding and lodging of the former premier, after losing my mother last year, my father is my everything now,” said a distraught Maryam.

The PML-N vice president, who herself was recently released on bail, maintained that politics was an ongoing process and would be carried on but her primary concern was Nawaz Sharif’s health and no compromise shall be made on the matter.

Comments

comments