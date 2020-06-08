Sheikh Rasheed goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

RAWALPINDI: After former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has also tested coronavirus positive on Monday.

The spokesperson Pakistan Railways said Sheikh Rasheed went into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for the coronavirus,

There are no signs of coronavirus yet in the minister, but he has quarantined himself for 14 days on the advise of doctors, said the PR spokesman.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan now has passed 100,000 mark and currently stands at 103,671 after detection of 4,728 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his home.

Last week, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Global coronavirus death toll

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 402,237 lives across the world so far, with over six point nine eight million confirmed cases.

The United States tops the list with over 112, 096 deaths followed by the Britain with 40,465, Brazil by 36044 and Italy with 33,846 deaths.

More than three point four million people have recovered from the infection.

