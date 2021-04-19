Another round of talks with TLP to begin shortly: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday announced that another round of talks with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will begin shortly, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation, Sheikh Rasheed said that the matters are going in a positive direction during talks with the proscribed TLP.

“A briefing was given to the prime minister on law and order situation in the country,” he said adding that Imran Khan would address the nation to apprise regarding the current situation.

He said that all of them are united on Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) and would not indulge in any such activity that could cause harm to the country.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the first round of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained productive.

In his video statement released late Sunday night, Sheikh Rasheed said the first round of talks between the government and the outlawed TLP has been completed and the second round of talks will be held today, (Monday).

The minister informed that the TLP has released 11 police officials who were made hostage by the activists of the banned outfit and activists who were staging a sit-in in front of Jamia Masjid Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen have also dispersed.

“The police have also returned from the area.”

Rasheed hoped that all matters with the TLP will be solved amicably during the second round of talks between the government and the proscribed organization.

