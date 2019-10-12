Sheikh Rasheed orders to remove technical obstacles on the railway track

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday directed concerned authorities for elimination of technical obstacles on railway track and redress causes of locomotive failure.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore. The meeting was briefed on the punctuality of passenger trains, technical obstacles on the railway track and locomotive failure incidents during one month, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting also reviewed various steps to make loss-incurring trains profitable and reviewed freight revenue in last one last month.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said deficit of Pakistan Railways will be overcome in next three years.

He said four boggies of economy class will be attached with Jinnah express from 15th of this month and fare of economy class will be reduced for Jinnah Express.

The m minister said that swift facility will be provided to passengers on ML-I and ML-2.

Earlier on October 3, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had inaugurated a new freight train in Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed had said, “During the first year of incumbent government, the traffic of freight train has been doubled while the number of passenger of Pakistan Railways has also been increased.”

The minister had vowed the speed of the passenger train will also be enhanced to 200 kilometers per hour. He had said new signal system on the railways lines were also being launched soon.

