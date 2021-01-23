Sheikhupura: Two gang-rape accused who escaped from police custody killed in ‘encounter ‘

SHEIKHUPURA: Two suspects in the Komal Masih gang-rape incident, who escaped from police custody a day earlier, killed by police in an alleged ‘encounter’ in the Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura district of Punjab province, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspects opened fire on police when they were asked to stop at the Awan Bhattian police check post.

During an exchange of fire between police and suspects, two rape accused Junaid and Pervez was killed, said police in a statement.

A day earlier, two rape accused, who were arrested by the police in the Komal Masih rape case, escaped from custody.

According to police, the suspects were being brought back from the crime scene when two of their accomplices attacked a police party near eshar village of Sheikhpura.

Last year in December, Gulzar Masih was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony with his family when some armed men intercepted them near a Nullah, snatched cash and valuables from them and took away his daughter with them at gunpoint. They allegedly raped the girl in bushes and fled.

The DNA tests of the accused were also carried out and the report showed that Junaid and Pervez raped the victim.

