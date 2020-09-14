Two suspects in rape case escape from police custody in Gojra

GOJRA: Two accused in a rape case on Monday escaped from the police custody in Gojra Tehsil of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the suspects were being transported for a biometric verification process from the City police station in Gojra when they ran away from the police custody.

The escape of two accused identified as Hasan and Husnain was captured on CCTV footage, obtained by ARY NEWS.

They could be seen in the video running from near the police van as one of the cops was seen following them after some time, making it easy for them to escape from police custody.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent incident of gang-rape of a woman at Lahore motorway and the sexual assault and murder of a child, Marwah, in Karachi have caused widespread protests and rage across the country with demands being made to castrate and publically hang the culprits.

It is noteworthy that incidents of accused running away from police custody or from court premises have occurred frequently and in one such instance, a co-accused in anchorperson Mureed Abbas’ murder case who was present on the court premises managed to escape after the cancellation of his bail on September 10.

Read More: Motorway gang rape accused Shafqat makes startling revelations during probe

According to details, the Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the bail granted to Adil Zaman, the co-accused in anchorperson Mureed Abbas’ murder case.

A three-judge bench, hearing a plea seeking the cancellation of Adil’s bail at the SC’s Karachi registry, ordered police to arrest the accused and send him behind bars at once. He managed to escape from the premises after the cancellation of his bail.

Comments

comments