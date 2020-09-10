Mureed Abbas murder: co-accused flees from SC after bail cancellation

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the bail granted to Adil Zaman, the co-accused in anchorperson Mureed Abbas’ murder case.

A three-judge bench, hearing a plea seeking the cancellation of Adil’s bail at the SC’s Karachi registry, ordered police to arrest the accused and send him behind bars at once.

Read More: Adil Zaman files bail plea in SHC

The accused who has was present on the court premises managed to escape after the cancellation of his bail.

Abbas’ wife Zara Abbas approached the top court, stating that the Sindh High Court had ignored important evidence and granted bail to Adil. Her lawyer contended that the accused was present at the crime scene when his brother, Atif Zaman, the prime accused in the case, shot and killed two persons, including her client’s husband.

Read More: Zara Abbas refuses to pardon Atif Zaman

On July 9, 2019, Atif had gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

An anti-terrorism court had on Sept 30 dropped terrorism charges in the case and had sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of accused Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners.

Comments

comments