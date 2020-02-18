SHEIKHUPURA: A man accused of murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old boy after sexually assaulting him was arrested by the local police on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

The police said Kashif allegedly sexually abused and murdered the minor, Saqlain, in Nabipur Warkan area.

The father of the victim alleged accused Kashif murdered his son after subjecting him to the inhuman act.

The police said the accused was taken into custody during a raid within the limits of the Factory Area police station.

This is the second case of child sexual abuse in less than a week as a nine-year-old girl was found raped and murdered on Sunday.

The horrifying incident of the brutal rape and murder of the minor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district sparked uproar and protest on social media with people using #JusticeForMadiha to demand justice for the minor victim.

