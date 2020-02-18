Man arrested over allegations of attempting to rape daughter in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The local police took a man under arrest on Tuesday for allegedly trying to rape his own daughter in the vicinity of Wah, ARY News reported.

The appalling actions of the detained man were revealed to the Saddar Police Station in Wah who took prompt action on the report and nabbed the individual.

Mother of the victim revealed that the father had allegedly tried to force himself upon their 10-year-old daughter.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Earlier in the day, a harrowing incident of brutal rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district has sparked uproar and protest on social media with people using #JusticeForMadiha to demand justice for the minor victim.

The minor was reportedly found raped and murdered in Saro Khel village, Hangu district on Sunday.

According to an initial investigation, she was brutally murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

This latest case of child sexual abuse is a cruel and tragic reminder of how children remain vulnerable to such crime.

