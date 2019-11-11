Sherry Rehman says Asif Ali Zardari’s condition is worsening day by day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Monday said the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari is worsening with every passing day, ARY News reported.

“The government is not allowing Zardari’s personal doctor to visit him”, Sherry Rehman said in her statement issued here from Islamabad, today.

She criticised the PTI government for not forming a private medical board to treat the former president and went to say that even his medical reports are not being provided.

The PPP leader demanded from the government to immediately constitute a private medical board for Zardari’s treatment in the light of government doctors’ recommendations.

Earlier on October 28, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded of the government to provide healthcare facilities to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari at with those given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal had urged the government to provide best medical facilities to PPP co-chairman, who was currently facing mega corruption cases and in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

He had complained that the former president was not given access to medical facilities in Adiala jail and added that healthcare facilities was the basic right of Zardari.

