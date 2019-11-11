Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sherry Rehman says Asif Ali Zardari’s condition is worsening day by day

Sherry Rehman Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Monday said the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari is worsening with every passing day, ARY News reported.

“The government is not allowing Zardari’s personal doctor to visit him”, Sherry Rehman said in her statement issued here from Islamabad, today.

She criticised the PTI government for not forming a private medical board to treat the former president and went to say that even his medical reports are not being provided.

The PPP leader demanded from the government to immediately constitute a private medical board for Zardari’s treatment in the light of government doctors’ recommendations.

Read more: LHC summons IG Prisons over ban on meeting with Asif Ali Zardari

Earlier on October 28, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded of the government to provide healthcare facilities to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari at with those given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal had urged the government to provide best medical facilities to PPP co-chairman, who was currently facing mega corruption cases and in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

He had complained that the former president was not given access to medical facilities in Adiala jail and added that healthcare facilities was the basic right of Zardari.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Naanbais continue strike in Balochistan, demand increase in Naan, roti prices

Pakistan

LHC summons IG Prisons over ban on meeting with Asif Ali Zardari

Business

Vegetable prices skyrocketing in Karachi

Pakistan

Rare Celestial Spectacle: Mercury will Transit the Sun today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close