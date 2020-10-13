Shibli Faraz blames Sindh govt for hike in flour prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Tuesday held the Sindh government responsible for the recent surge in flour prices in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz said the prices of flour shot up after the Sindh government ill intentionally halted the release of wheat in the market. The minister maintained that the provincial government compelled the people to buy flour at higher rates.

“Sufficient stock of the commodity is present in the country to meet requirements of the people,” Shibli Faraz said, adding that public and private sectors were allowed to import wheat, which has arrived in the country and more is coming in.

Read More: Centre demands Sindh to lift restrictions on free wheat movement

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said the federal government has evolved a comprehensive mechanism to bring down prices of essential items and their sufficient availability in the country.

The minister also dispelled the impression that Roosevelt Hotel in New York owned by Pakistan International Airlines has been sold out. He said Pakistan has acquired complete ownership of the hotel by paying off its liabilities of about $1,28,000. He said there is no plan to sell Roosevelt Hotel as it is a national asset.

