Shibli Faraz terms Shehbaz ‘daddy’ of sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD: Terming Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif ‘daddy’ of sugar mafia, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the government will take the case to its logical end, ARY News reported.

Taking to journalists, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believe in corruption-free Pakistan, adding that after sugar, Prime Minister Imran Khan will expose more mafias.

He said that PM Imran was committed to uproot the menace of corruption from the country. The minister said that Sharif family wanted to destroy the country’s economy.

Earlier on May 22, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a tweet had assailed the Sharif family saying the entire nation knew that it was the ringleader of the sugar mafia in the country.

“They used politics for business as greed for wealth remained the central plank of their politics,” he had said, alleging that they mercilessly used national institutions for personal gains.

Shibli Faraz had said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics was for the rights of the poor while the ‘Sharif mafia’ always exploited public.

