Covid-infected PM Imran Khan still performing duties, shares Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that unfortunately the opposition in the country is being managed by children, ARY NEWS reported.

“An attempt was being made to create political instability in the country, however, the dust has settled now and everybody will know regarding measures taken by the government,” he said while addressing a presser adding that Maryam Nawaz’s politics is based on ego and stubbornness.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The minister said that they were eyeing to save the country through their policies rather than their government. “We will take steps needed for the betterment of the country and public at large,” he said.

Sharing the health updates on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shibli Faraz said that the premier is fit physically and doing good. “Imran Khan is still performing his duties,” he said while sharing that there was no concern regarding his health condition.

Read More: PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive, confirms Dr Faisal

Speaking regarding fixing the price of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country, he said that the issue will be decided in the upcoming meeting of the federal cabinet. “We will ensure that pricing is implemented after the cabinet gives its nod,” he said.

He further lamented Maulana Fazlur Rehman for criticizing NAB and said that these people do not give importance to the law and want it to act as per their whims and wishes. He, however, said that the government would ensure that the law and order situation is maintained at all cost.

Comments

comments