ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a series of tweets on Thursday said the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has laid bare India’s democratic and secular face before the entire world.

He said the commission’s annual report points to the rise of extremist Hindu nationalism in Indian society which has split because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s divisive policies. He added global media and institutions are unmasking the reality of the neighbouring country.

Shibli Faraz said the widespread condemnation of Indian steps the world over have no precedent in recent history.

He lamented rights of minorities are being usurped in India where the Hindutva mindset and the Nazi regime of the 21st century are emerging.

The minister said the Muslims are being cornered in the neighbouring country as on the one hand, they faced the oppression of the curfew in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on the other, their lives are being made difficult through the controversial citizenship bill.

Deploring the vilification of Indian Muslims over the Covid-19 outbreak, he said terming the coronavirus “Muslim virus” reflects sick Indian mentality.

