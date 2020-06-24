Shibli Faraz calls for measures to slash fee of COVID-19 test

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday urged the health ministry to take measures for slashing the fee of COVID-19 test, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the sub-committee of the parliamentary panel, Shibli Faraz asked the health ministry to take notice of expensive COVID-19 treatment in the private hospitals and urged to regulate the fee structure of the private health facilities.

He directed the authorities to ensure implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) at coronavirus hotspots across the country, adding that no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, the information minister paid rich tribute to the services of health professionals in fight against COVID-19. DG heath briefed the meeting about the government’s measures to contain coronavirus.

Read More: Crackdown initiated against pvt hospitals charging exorbitant fee from COVID-19 patients

Earlier on June 12, authorities in the federal capital had taken action against exorbitant charges being taken from those infected by coronavirus at various healthcare facilities.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, all private hospitals had been directed to upload their coronavirus related fee structures on their respective websites.

The notification had also stated that private hospitals would be bound to disclose the amount charged for a patient if inquired.

