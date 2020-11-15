ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Sunday congratulated the people of Gilgit Baltistan on the peaceful process of polling in the region for the Legislative Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the voting process for the 23 Legislative Assembly seats of the Gilgit Baltistan was completed on Sunday and results have started pouring in.

A three-pronged contest between the PTI, People’s Party, and PML-N is expected as the opinion polls suggesting PTI ahead in the contest. Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties participating in the polls.

گلگت بلتستان کےعوام کو مبارکباد۔ پولنگ کا عمل پرامن انداز میں خوش اسلوبی سے مکمل ہوا۔انتخابی عمل میں بزرگوں اور خواتین سمیت عوام کی بھرپور شرکت اور شفافیت میڈیا نے اپنے کیمروں کی آنکھ سے دکھائی۔میڈیااور گلگت بلتستان کےغیورعوام نے اپوزیشن کےمتوقع دھاندلی بیانیے کوزمین بوس کر دیا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 15, 2020



“Huge participation from the masses in the transparent polling process was evident from the television broadcast,” he said in a message on Twitter. He added that the masses ruined the opposition’s narrative of rigging in the elections due to the transparent polling process.

He said that the top priority of the government was to hold peaceful and transparent polls and no untoward incident was reported during the polling process today.

“The people of the Gilgit Baltistan had already witnessed the performance of these two parties[PPP and PML-N],” he said.

He lamented opposition for following ‘ideological politics’ as per their political needs and said that in case of a victory in the GB polls they would have termed it a referendum against the incumbent government.

“Now if PTI wins then it would become evident that people did not accept their narrative against the incumbent government,” he said adding that their win would prove the confidence shown by the GB people on the leadership of the PTI.

