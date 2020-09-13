Shibli Faraz lauds talks between Afghan govt, Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said peace talks between Afghan government’s representatives and Taliban are historic and beginning of the new era.

Taking on micro-blogging website, Twitter, the minister said that commencement of peace talks is the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance about solution of Afghanistan conflict.

انٹراافغان مذاکرات کا آغاز تاریخی مرحلہ اور جنگ کےستائےافغان عوام کیلئے صبح نو کی نوید ہے۔ یہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے اس موقف کی جیت ھے کہ سیاسی تصفیہ دیرینہ افغان مسئلہ کا واحد حل ہے- انہوں نے 20 سال پہلے یہ بات کہی تھی۔افغان عوام کی ترقی اورخوشحالی کیلئے دعا گو ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 13, 2020

20 years ago Khan Sahab said that there is no military solution of the Afghan conflict, he stated and prayed for the prosperity and development of people of Afghanistan.

Historic peace talks opened between the Taliban and the Afghan government on Saturday, with the warring parties meeting face to face in Qatar even as violence continued on the ground in Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, the former chief executive for Afghanistan who is heading the peace process for Kabul, had called for an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the ongoing toll of the war, saying 12,000 civilians have been killed and another 15,000 wounded since the US and the Taliban signed a deal in February.

Read more: Peace in Afghanistan is crucial for peace in region, says FM Qureshi

“We have to use this exceptional opportunity for peace,” Abdullah had said at the talks’ opening ceremony in Doha.

“We have to stop violence and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian ceasefire.”

Abdullah was joined at the opening ceremony by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Comments

comments