Decision to ease lockdown made with consensus: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the decision to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures was made with consensus through the central platform, ARY News reported.

Shibli Faraz, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’ elaborated that no predictions could be made regarding the duration of coronavirus, however, the federal government took series of decisions with consensus and devised a solid strategy to fight the pandemic.

He continued that the decision regarding the resumption of business in timings from early morning to 5:00 pm was taken to avoid the crowded situation in markets.

Read: Lockdown to be lifted on Saturday, announces PM Imran Khan

“We have to make decisions in view of coronavirus developments and available resources of the country. Those countries with better economies and healthcare facilities are unable to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We must think about the specific segment of our society where a family head cannot sit inside the home due to non-availability of food for the family members.”

Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was thinking about those people facing severe troubles due to ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Read: 142 health workers contract coronavirus within 24 hours in Pakistan

While answering a question, the information minister said that it is the duty of media to raise questions and responding to the queries was the task of people holding the public position.

He said that around Rs8.5 billion had been handed over to the Sindh government during the last eight years. Faraz asked to raise questions to scrutinise the deteriorated condition of the province’s hospitals and non-availability of anti-rabies vaccines to treat patients of dog-bite cases.

The minister also urged to raise voice for the progress of the investigation into the murder of journalist Aziz Memon in Sindh.

Comments

comments