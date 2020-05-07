Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lockdown to be lifted in phases starting Saturday, announces PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Noting that Pakistan is witnessing a surge in coronavirus-related deaths, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during today’s meeting of the NCC, he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of daily-wage earners, labourers and weak segments of society.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

 

More to follow….

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

700 Pakistanis losing jobs in UAE to be brought back: Zulfi Bukhari

Pakistan

Three more polio cases emerge in Balochistan

Pakistan

Five doctors test positive for coronavirus in Larkana’s Ratodero

Pakistan

440 Pakistani traders stuck in China appeal govt for repatriation


ARY NEWS URDU