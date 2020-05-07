ISLAMABAD: Noting that Pakistan is witnessing a surge in coronavirus-related deaths, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during today’s meeting of the NCC, he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of daily-wage earners, labourers and weak segments of society.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

More to follow….

