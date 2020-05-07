Markets allowed to open five days a week: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Thursday that smalls markets and neighbourhood shops will be allowed to open from Fajar till 5pm.

However, he added, the markets and other businesses, except shops selling essential items like food and medicine, will remain closed two days a week.

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief the nation on decisions made during today’s meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said more sectors related to construction will be opened.

The minister further announced that selected out-patient wards (OPDs) will also be opened to treat specific diseases. He said educational institutions will remain closed till 15 July.

Read More: Matric, intermediate exams cancelled, schools to remain closed till July 15

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday. He said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

“We have already opened the construction sector and we are going to open others sectors related to the construction industry,” he announced.

“Every sector is reeling under difficulties at present, small traders, rickshaw and taxi drivers, as well as labourers, are facing great hardships due to [to the lockdown],” he pointed out, adding no one can say for sure if coronavirus cases will see a spike after relaxation in the lockdown. “We can’t afford to keep the country shut for a long time.

Read More: Lockdown to be lifted on Saturday, announces PM Imran Khan

Comments

comments