Shibli Faraz laments Maryam Nawaz over ‘non-democratic’ remarks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Friday said that suggestions on overthrowing a government through an unconstitutional process from Maryam Nawaz depict the non-democratic attitude of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

Responding to the remarks of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that such remarks clearly show that they are the real inheritors of the dictatorship.

مسلم لیگ ن کے قائدین کے متضاد بیانات اور بوکھلاہٹ واضح ثبوت ہے کہ یہ نہ تو جمہوری ہیں نہ سیاسی،یہ صرف کاروباری اور مفاد پرستوں کا ٹولہ ہے۔سیاست اور جمہوریت کے پیچھے چھپ کراحتساب اور قانون سے راہ فرار اختیار نہیں کر سکتے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 13, 2020



“Nawaz Sharif’s politics depicts his non-democratic and dictatorial thinking,” he said adding that Maryam Nawaz follows the same ideology and has no role to play in the incumbent democratic political process.

He lamented the disputed remarks of the PML-N leaders and said that they are evidence that the party is neither democratic nor political. “They are only a bunch of businessmen and selfish people,” he said adding that these people could not run away from the law and accountability process by hiding behind politics and democracy in the country.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has also termed PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s statement ‘irresponsible’.

Talking to ARY News, Sheikh Rasheed said that people gave a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in general elections 2018. The government is not going anywhere, he added.

Terming Maryam’s statement as a sign of her immaturity, he said that when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided not to meet anyone, why she [Maryam] is now talking about contacts and meetings?

Rasheed said that PML-N wants to come into power by overthrowing the incumbent government. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s narrative will not serve and the people in GB will vote for PTI.

Maryam Nawaz’s remarks

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in her interview with BBC said that her party is ready to hold dialogue with the “establishment” if PTI is thrown out of power.

She said that holding talks with this government is like committing a sin.

Maryam alleged that PTI has ruined the country’s economy due to its incompetence. The government is hiding the commodities by itself and later throwing into the market at inflated rates, she claimed.

