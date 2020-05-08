Shibli Faraz urges for national unity in fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday urged for national unity to fight coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

In his series of tweets, Shibli Faraz underlined the need of masses’ cooperation after easing lockdown restrictions in the country. The minister said, government will enforce lockdown again, if the masses fail to adopt precautionary measures.

لاک ڈاؤن کھولنے کی کامیابی میں عوام کا تعاون درکار ہے۔کاروباری شعبوں کیلئے بنائے گئے ایس او پیز پر سختی سے عمل کرناہوگا۔احتیاط نہ کی گئی تو دوبارہ لاک ڈاؤن کی طرف جانا پڑے گا۔ کورونا مشترکہ قومی مسئلہ ہے، متحد ہو کر مقابلہ کرنا ہے۔ 1/2 — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 8, 2020

He said easing in lockdown restrictions to benefit small scale traders.

PM Khan announces to lift lockdown from Saturday

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

