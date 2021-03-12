ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the recovery of ‘spy cameras’ from polling from the booth in the Senate hall, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has announced to investigate the matter and expose the responsible behind it.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Shibli Faraz alleged that the opposition members reached the polling booth and created the drama of recovering spy cameras.

“They are masters of doing such things,” the minister said and added that with the help of the same tactics the opposition won Senate seat from Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition has ruined the norms in politics and the people of the country are aware of the opposition’s way of doing politics.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had claimed to have recovered ‘spy cameras’ installed in polling booth ahead of crucial Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

The Senate will elect its chairman and deputy chairman through secret ballot as the newly elected 48 members of the Upper House of the Parliament have taken the oath.

