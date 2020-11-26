Web Analytics
Shibli Faraz wishes speedy recovery of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Covid-19

Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has prayed for the speedy recovery of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from COVID-19. 

In his tweet, Shibli Faraz expressing his best wishes for the recovery of all the coronavirus infected people said precaution is important to stay safe from the pandemic.

 The minister said corona makes no distinction between the leaders and the people. He appealed to the opposition leaders to take care of their health as well as the lives of other people.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Bilawal in his tweet had said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms.

