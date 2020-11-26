ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has prayed for the speedy recovery of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from COVID-19.

In his tweet, Shibli Faraz expressing his best wishes for the recovery of all the coronavirus infected people said precaution is important to stay safe from the pandemic.

اللہ تعالیٰ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کو شفاء کاملہ عطا فرمائے ۔ بلاول سمیت تمام مریضوں کے لئے نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار کرتے ہیں۔وباء سے محفوظ رہنے کیلئے احتیاط لازم ہے۔ کرونا لیڈرز اور عوام میں کوئی تفریق نہیں کرتا۔اپوزیشن راہنما خدارا ایک دوسرے کی صحت اور عوام کی زندگیوں کا خیال کریں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 26, 2020

The minister said corona makes no distinction between the leaders and the people. He appealed to the opposition leaders to take care of their health as well as the lives of other people.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Bilawal in his tweet had said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms.

