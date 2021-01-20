Shiekh Rasheed visits Karachi to oversee political, security affairs

KARACHI: Federal minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has Wednesday landed in Karachi for a two-day visit where he will oversee political and security affairs, ARY News reported.

The Interior Minister is set to pay a visit to Rangers Headquarters of Sindh while he’s here and meet Director General of Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary, the source privy to this information tells ARY News.

On the second day of his visit, Interior Minister Rasheed will attend a ceremony of Pakistan Coast Guards which will be followed by a press conference in a local hotel in the afternoon.

The sources have said the interior minister is also set to pay a visit to a National Database and Registration Authority’s Mega Center in Korangi.

Separately according to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited today Sialkot garrison and received a briefing on the current situation at the working boundary with India.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief appreciated the troops’ operational preparedness during the visit. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also commended their morale, professionalism and resolve to defend the motherland, said ISPR.

Earlier on his arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

